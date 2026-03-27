Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez News: Powers Jays to Opening Day win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Gimenez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run triple and an RBI single in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics on Friday.

Gimenez gave the Blue Jays their first runs of the 2026 season in the fifth inning, when he belted a two-run triple off Luis Severino. Gimenez followed that up with an RBI single in the ninth, which brought Kazuma Okamoto home to give Toronto the Opening Day victory in front of a home crowd. It's been a busy start to 2026 for Gimenez, who played a key role in Team Venezuela's triumph in the World Baseball Classic over Team USA. He saw his slash line drop last year in what was his first campaign with the Blue Jays but will look to get back to the kind of form he had in 2022 with the Guardians, when he recorded an .837 OPS with 20 steals, 17 homers and 69 RBI in 557 plate appearances.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Gimenez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Gimenez See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
MLB
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
9 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago