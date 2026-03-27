Andres Gimenez News: Powers Jays to Opening Day win
Gimenez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run triple and an RBI single in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics on Friday.
Gimenez gave the Blue Jays their first runs of the 2026 season in the fifth inning, when he belted a two-run triple off Luis Severino. Gimenez followed that up with an RBI single in the ninth, which brought Kazuma Okamoto home to give Toronto the Opening Day victory in front of a home crowd. It's been a busy start to 2026 for Gimenez, who played a key role in Team Venezuela's triumph in the World Baseball Classic over Team USA. He saw his slash line drop last year in what was his first campaign with the Blue Jays but will look to get back to the kind of form he had in 2022 with the Guardians, when he recorded an .837 OPS with 20 steals, 17 homers and 69 RBI in 557 plate appearances.
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