Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez News: Records fourth steal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Gimenez is 11-for-32 (.344) with three extra-base hits and two steals over his last nine games. The infielder continues to hit well and is batting .290 on the year with an .822 OPS, three home runs, four steals, 11 RBI, six runs scored, two doubles and one triple over 19 contests. Gimenez has primarily hit in the bottom half of the order but has a starting job at shortstop. He's missed the 10-homer mark in each of the last two seasons and was limited to 12 steals on 14 attempts over 101 games in 2025, but if he maintains steady playing time, he should rebound slightly in the counting stats.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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