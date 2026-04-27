Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez News: Remaining on bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Gimenez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays opted to rest Gimenez for Sunday's game against the Guardians and right-hander Slade Cecconi, but the infielder's absence from the lineup Monday appears to be more matchup-related with southpaw Ranger Suarez taking the hill for Boston. The left-handed-hitting Gimenez owns a modest 89 wRC+ for his career versus same-handed pitching and is slashing .182/.250/.182 in 25 plate appearances against them this season.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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