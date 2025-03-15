Andres Gimenez News: Shows off wheels Friday

Gimenez went 1-for-2 with a walk, a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's Grapefruit league game against the Astros.

The second baseman dropped a deep fly to right-center field over the head of minor-leaguer Quincy Hamilton in the first inning and raced around the bases for his second triple of the spring. Gimenez has gone 8-for-30 (.267) in Grapefruit League action with a 4:6 BB:K, and he's gotten a number of looks in the leadoff spot. While he isn't likely to begin the season at the top of the order, Gimenez's fantasy value would get a boost if he worked his way into that assignment later in the year.