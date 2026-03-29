Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez News: Stays hot in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Gimenez went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's extra-innings win over the A's.

The 27-year-old has come flying out of the gate this season, going 6-for-8 in two games with a triple, a steal and four RBI. Gimenez is shifting over to shortstop on a full-time basis this season after mainly playing second base during his big-league career so far -- the last time he saw more action at the six was in 2021 with Cleveland. Gimenez won't stay that hot at the plate for long, but he should have no trouble improving on last year's .598 OPS if he stays healthy.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Gimenez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Gimenez See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
MLB
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
11 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
12 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
23 days ago