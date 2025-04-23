Andres Gimenez News: Swipes eighth bag

Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Houston.

Gimenez got on base in the second inning with a single to center field, and he showed off his speed when he stole second base later in the frame. It was his eighth steal of the season, which is tied with Jake Mangum for most in the American League and fourth in the majors. Gimenez is slashing .198/.282/.341 with eight walks, 14 runs scored, three home runs and eight RBI in 103 plate appearances this season.