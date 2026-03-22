Andres Gimenez News: Swipes first bag of spring
Gimenez went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.
Getting the start at shortstop and batting ninth, Gimenez nabbed his first steal of the spring in the fifth inning off the battery of Dennis Santana and Henry Davis. The 27-year-old infielder is coming off a rough first season with the Blue Jays in which he managed a weak .598 OPS and swiped only 12 bags in 14 attempts, but Gimenez indicated at the beginning of camp that he was bothered by a high-ankle sprain late in the year. If he stays healthy and gets more comfortable with his new team after Toronto's run to the World Series, he could regain the form that saw him steal exactly 30 bases in both 2023 and 2024 for Cleveland while slashing a more palatable .252/.306/.368.
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