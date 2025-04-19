Fantasy Baseball
Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez News: Three hits against M's

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Gimenez went 3-for-6 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-4 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

The second baseman snapped an 0-for-15 skid with his first three-hit performance of the season. The slump cut into Gimenez's rate stats, but he's still offered plenty of fantasy value -- through his first 21 games as a Blue Jay he's slashing .215/.300/.380 with three homers, seven steals, eight RBI and 14 runs.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
