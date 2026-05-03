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Andres Munoz News: Blows save Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Munoz blew the save in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Royals, allowing one unearned run on two hits and no walks with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Munoz was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth but gave up a run on a one-out single that was uncharacteristically misplayed by Julio Rodriguez. It continued what has been a somewhat rocky start for the top-tier closer, though the appearance actually lowered his season ERA from 6.00 to 5.54. Overall, he's 6-for-8 in save chances while also posting a 1.38 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 13 innings in the early going.

Andres Munoz
Seattle Mariners
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