Andres Munoz News: Bounces back with save

Munoz earned a save against Atlanta on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Munoz had just a one-run lead to work with when he entered in the bottom of the ninth frame, but he maneuvered around a two-out single to close out the Seattle win. It was a nice rebound performance after the right-hander blew his previous save chance Saturday against Kansas City. Munoz is up to seven saves in nine opportunities on the campaign. His 5.79 ERA is far from pretty, but it's largely due to a five-run blowup over two-thirds of an inning April 15 versus San Diego.