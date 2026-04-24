Andres Munoz News: Bounces back with save
Munoz allowed a hit and struck out two without walking a batter in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.
Munoz took his first blown save of the year Wednesday versus the Athletics, but he bounced back by converting his next opportunity. He got the job done on 14 pitches (10 strikes) to earn his fourth save in five chances this season. Munoz's season numbers are skewed by a couple of ugly outings -- he's at a 7.20 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB over 10 innings. He hasn't been as dominant as last year, but he's still relatively unchallenged for closing duties at this stage of the season.
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