Andres Munoz headshot

Andres Munoz News: Charged with blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Munoz was charged with his third blown save of the season Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to the White Sox, allowing two inherited runners to score while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.

Munoz wasn't charged with a run, but he failed to clean up the mess Luis Castillo left him in the ninth inning. Munoz hasn't been able to stretch a scoreless streak beyond four innings this season in what's been an uneven start to the campaign. He's 8-for-11 in save chances while pitching to a 4.82 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB through 18.2 innings over 20 appearances. Despite his struggles, Munoz remains in the driver's seat for saves in Seattle.

Andres Munoz
Seattle Mariners
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