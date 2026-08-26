Andres Munoz News: Collects 24th save Tuesday

Muñoz walked two and struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

Muñoz made things interesting by issuing a pair of walks while protecting a three-run advantage, but he prevented Philadelphia from capitalizing and closed the game with a strikeout to Bryan De La Cruz. The right-hander converted his 24th save in 32 opportunities, though his 4.28 ERA remains unusually high compared to his previous work as Seattle's closer.