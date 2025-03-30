Andres Munoz News: Locks down second save

Munoz earned the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the A's, allowing one hit while striking out a pair in a scoreless ninth inning.

Munoz now has two saves through the Mariners' first four games this season, posting three strikeouts over two innings. The 26-year-old Munoz was excellent in 2024, converting 22 of 27 save opportunities while posting a 2.12 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 77 strikeouts across 59.1 innings. Munoz should be one of the top closers again in 2025.