Andres Munoz News: Melts down in loss Friday

Munoz (5-5) blew the save and took the loss in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning loss to the Astros, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and no walks with one strikeout while recording two outs in the 10th inning.

Munoz was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the 10th inning and imploded with two outs, allowing a game-tying single before surrendering a three-run walk-off homer to Christian Walker. It was a crushing end to what had been a strong run for the 27-year-old, who entered the contest having yielded only two earned runs over his previous 19 appearances dating back to June 16. On the year, he's a disappointing 21-for-28 in save chances to go along with a 4.47 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 70:17 K:BB across 44.1 innings.