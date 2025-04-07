Andres Munoz News: Nails down fourth save

Munoz picked up the save after throwing a clean ninth inning in Monday's 4-3 win over Houston. He struck out one.

The Mariners retook the lead via a Jorge Polanco two-run single in the eighth inning, setting up Munoz to work the ninth inning and make relatively quick work of the bottom of Houston's lineup on just 13 pitches (nine strikes). The hard-throwing right-hander has allowed four walks through five innings to open the campaign, but he's fanned eight and converted each of his first four save chances while producing a 0.00 ERA thus far.