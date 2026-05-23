Andres Munoz News: Ninth save of season
Munoz picked up the save Friday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.
Munoz needed 16 pitches (nine strikes) to close out the door on the Royals in the ninth inning, retiring Salvador Perez, Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone. Even though Munoz didn't record a strikeout in this outing, he also didn't allow walks or hits. Munoz is 9-for-12 in save chances this season, and while he was charged with a blown save against the White Sox on Tuesday, it's worth noting that this was his fifth straight scoreless outing while posting a 7:0 K:BB in that stretch.
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