Andres Munoz News: Notches save No. 5
Munoz walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his fifth save of the season in an 11-9 win over the Cardinals.
The right-hander fired only seven of his 14 pitches for strikes, but Munoz escaped taking any damage after a leadoff walk by getting Nathan Church to ground into a double play. Munoz has blown only one save chance so far this season, but a couple shaky appearances have left him with a 6.55 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 11 innings despite an 18:6 K:BB. Should he falter at all as Seattle's closer, Matt Brash -- who picked up the win Saturday -- has yet to allow an earned run in 2026 and would be the next man up.
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