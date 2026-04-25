Andres Munoz News: Notches save No. 5

Munoz walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his fifth save of the season in an 11-9 win over the Cardinals.

The right-hander fired only seven of his 14 pitches for strikes, but Munoz escaped taking any damage after a leadoff walk by getting Nathan Church to ground into a double play. Munoz has blown only one save chance so far this season, but a couple shaky appearances have left him with a 6.55 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 11 innings despite an 18:6 K:BB. Should he falter at all as Seattle's closer, Matt Brash -- who picked up the win Saturday -- has yet to allow an earned run in 2026 and would be the next man up.