Andres Munoz News: Picks up win over Halos

Munoz (1-0) picked up the win Friday against the Angels, striking out three across a scoreless and hitless inning.

With the game knotted at 0-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Munoz came on for Seattle and promptly struck out Oswald Peraza, Zach Neto and Mike Trout on 19 pitches. The Mariners plated three runs in the top of the 10th inning, and Gabe Speier came on to close it out for Seattle, securing the win for Munoz. Through three appearances, Munoz has a 6.00 ERA and 6:0 K:BB across three innings. He's still looking for his first save.