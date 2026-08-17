Andres Munoz News: Secures 22nd save
Munoz picked up the save Sunday against the Astros. He allowed no hits and a walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning.
Munoz issued a one-out walk but was otherwise able to stifle the Astros' offense in the ninth inning to secure a road win for the Mariners. It was a much-needed positive outing for the right-hander, who imploded for five runs (four earned) in the 10th inning of Friday's loss. Overall, it's been a down year for Munoz, who owns a 4.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 72:18 K:BB across 45.1 innings while converting 22 of 29 save opportunities.
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