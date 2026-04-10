Andres Munoz News: Secures first save
Munoz walked two and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Friday's 9-6 win over the Astros.
Munoz hadn't gotten a save chance before Friday, mostly due to the Mariners' underwhelming performance early in the season. He was a little shaky, throwing just 12 of 25 pitches for strikes, but he got the job done. Munoz has allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings this season, scattering three hits and two walks while racking up eight strikeouts. If the Mariners get on track, the save chances should follow for the 27-year-old, who converted 38 of his 45 save opportunities in the 2025 regular season while adding a dominant 1.73 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 62.1 innings.
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