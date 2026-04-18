Andres Munoz headshot

Andres Munoz News: Secures one-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Munoz earned the save in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers, striking out the only batter he faced in the ninth inning.

Munoz was summoned in the ninth after Cole Wilcox allowed two runs and loaded the bases, and he struck out Brandon Nimmo on four pitches to quickly slam the door. The 27-year-old surrendered five runs in a non-save situation Wednesday, but he's now kept opponents off the board in six of eight appearances this season. Overall, Munoz owns a 9.00 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across seven innings but has converted both of his save opportunities in the early going.

Andres Munoz
Seattle Mariners
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