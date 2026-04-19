Andres Munoz News: Strikes out three in save
Munoz struck out three and did not allow a hit or a walk during a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Munoz's wild pitched allowed Jake Burger to get on base, but he was stranded there. Munoz has had a couple of abysmal showings in non-save situations, but he's converted all three of his save chances so far while keeping runs off the board in seven of his nine appearances. He's pitched to a 7.88 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across eight innings this season. As long as Munoz continues to lock down saves, his status as closer should hold firm.
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