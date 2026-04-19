Andres Munoz headshot

Andres Munoz News: Strikes out three in save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Munoz struck out three and did not allow a hit or a walk during a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Munoz's wild pitched allowed Jake Burger to get on base, but he was stranded there. Munoz has had a couple of abysmal showings in non-save situations, but he's converted all three of his save chances so far while keeping runs off the board in seven of his nine appearances. He's pitched to a 7.88 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across eight innings this season. As long as Munoz continues to lock down saves, his status as closer should hold firm.

Andres Munoz
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Munoz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Munoz See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Week 3 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 3 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
MLB
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
10 days ago