Andres Munoz headshot

Andres Munoz News: Strikes out three in spring return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Munoz allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three in a scoreless inning in Sunday's Cactus League matchup with the Reds.

Munoz was sharp in his return from the World Baseball Classic, where he allowed a run in two innings with Team Mexico. The 27-year-old Munoz is expected to be one of the game's top closers again in 2026 after converting 38 of 45 save opportunities while posting a sparkling 1.73 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP and 83 strikeouts across 62.1 innings last year.

Andres Munoz
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Munoz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Munoz See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
13 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
20 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
25 days ago