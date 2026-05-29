Andres Munoz News: Takes blown save

Munoz allowed a run on two hits and struck out one without walking a batter over one inning, taking a blown save in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Munoz wasn't able to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning, but he didn't let Arizona get ahead. The Mariners then walked it off in the 10th. Munoz has allowed a run in each of his last two outings and has converted just one of his last three save chances as his early struggles have continued in the middle part of the campaign. He's at a 4.98 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 34:7 K:BB through 21.2 innings while converting just nine of 13 save chances. While Munoz has struggled, manager Dan Wilson has largely stuck by his closer -- Jose Ferrer (three) is the only other reliever with multiple saves on the team.