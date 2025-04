Munoz earned the save in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Marlins, tossing a perfect ninth inning while recording a strikeout.

Munoz retired the top of the Marlins' order on nine pitches to pick up his 10th save and move into a tie with Robert Suarez atop the league. Munoz hasn't let up a run all season while sporting an 0.79 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB in innings.