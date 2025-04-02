Andrew Abbott Injury: Goes 5.2 innings in rehab start

Abbott (shoulder) allowed two runs over 5.2 innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Abbott permitted six hits -- including a pair of home runs -- and two walks while striking out four. The lefty got his pitch count up to 85 and will make another rehab start Sunday, per Reds manager Terry Francona, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports. That should set Abbott up to rejoin the Reds' rotation late next week.