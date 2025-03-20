Andrew Abbott Injury: Headed to injured list

Abbott (shoulder) will begin the season on the injured list, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Abbott was able to make his spring debut Monday after spending most of camp working through the same shoulder issue that put an early end to his 2024 campaign. He was able to go three innings during his first spring start, but the Reds will send him to the 15-day IL at the start of the season to ensure he has enough time to build up his workload -- ideally to around five frames. While Abbott is out, Carson Spiers will serve as the fifth member of Cincinnati's rotation.