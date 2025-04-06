Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Abbott headshot

Andrew Abbott Injury: Make second rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 7:41pm

Abbott (shoulder) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Abbott made his second rehab start and reached 92 pitches on the day. The left-hander will work a side bullpen session Tuesday, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, and the Reds will need to make a decision whether to give him another rehab start or activate him. Abbott, who was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24, is eligible to return April 9.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now