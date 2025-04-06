Andrew Abbott Injury: Make second rehab start

Abbott (shoulder) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Abbott made his second rehab start and reached 92 pitches on the day. The left-hander will work a side bullpen session Tuesday, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, and the Reds will need to make a decision whether to give him another rehab start or activate him. Abbott, who was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24, is eligible to return April 9.