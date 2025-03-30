Andrew Abbott Injury: Set for rehab assignment

Abbott (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Abbott is expected to make two starts with Louisville, the first of which will be Tuesday, while the latter is set for April 6. The right-hander will then be reevaluated for a potential return to the major-league roster after his second rehab outing. If all goes to plan, Abbott is roughly on track to be back in the Reds' rotation April 12.