Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Abbott headshot

Andrew Abbott Injury: Set for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Abbott (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Abbott is expected to make two starts with Louisville, the first of which will be Tuesday, while the latter is set for April 6. The right-hander will then be reevaluated for a potential return to the major-league roster after his second rehab outing. If all goes to plan, Abbott is roughly on track to be back in the Reds' rotation April 12.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now