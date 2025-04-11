Andrew Abbott Injury: Set to make season debut Saturday

Abbott (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and make his season debut Saturday against the Pirates, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Abbott made two rehab starts with Triple-A Louisville, allowing four runs with an 8:5 K:BB over 10 innings of work. He threw 92 pitches in his second rehab outing, so the lefty should be capable of shouldering a full workload Saturday. Abbott got a late start to the season after being slow-played in spring training following last year's shoulder issues.