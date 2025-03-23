Andrew Abbott Injury: Throws four scoreless innings

Abbott (shoulder) allowed one hit and struck out three over four scoreless innings in Saturday's spring start against the Padres.

Abbott made his second Cactus League start and was impressive against a star-studded San Diego lineup. The left-hander's progression during spring training was slow played as a precaution, as Abbott missed the final six weeks of the 2024 regular season with a shoulder injury that persisted over the winter. As such, he'll open the season on the injured list. Now it's all about how much time Abbott needs to get ready to rejoin the rotation. He worked his pitch count to 50 on Saturday, which means at least one more outing.