Andrew Abbott News: Activated off IL

The Reds activated Abbott (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Abbott began the season on the injured list due to a rotator cuff strain in his left shoulder that put an early end to his 2024 campaign. He made two rehab starts with Triple-A Louisville and has progressed enough in his throwing program to make his 2025 regular-season debut Saturday against the Pirates. Will Benson was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Abbott on the 26-man roster.