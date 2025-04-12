Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Abbott headshot

Andrew Abbott News: Activated off IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

The Reds activated Abbott (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Abbott began the season on the injured list due to a rotator cuff strain in his left shoulder that put an early end to his 2024 campaign. He made two rehab starts with Triple-A Louisville and has progressed enough in his throwing program to make his 2025 regular-season debut Saturday against the Pirates. Will Benson was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Abbott on the 26-man roster.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now