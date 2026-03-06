Andrew Abbott News: Allows four runs

Abbott allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over 2.2 innings in Friday's spring start against the Giants. He also hit a batter and allowed two stolen bases.

Abbott allowed runs in all three innings, including his third home run in 7.1 Cactus League innings. The best news coming out of the left-hander's third spring start are the five punchouts, and he upped his pitch count to 63 (39 strikes). Abbott explained to Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard that he was more focused on working his pitches than the results of Friday's outing.