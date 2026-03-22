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Andrew Abbott News: Another shaky outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 7:38am

Abbott allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out five over 4.2 innings in Saturday's spring start against the White Sox.

Abbott made his sixth and final Cactus League start before his scheduled start Opening Day against the Red Sox. The good news is that the right-hander upped his pitch count to 84 (52 strikes), and he was better than his previous outing (eight runs, eight hits, three walks, two innings). He finished the spring having allowed home runs in all six starts with an 11.72 ERA, eight walks, 28 hits and 22 strikeouts over 17.2 innings.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
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