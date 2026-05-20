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Andrew Abbott News: Collects fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Abbott (4-2) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in a 9-4 victory over the Phillies. He struck out three.

The southpaw dealt with traffic on the bases in every inning before finally being lifted after 96 pitches (64 strikes) following a solo shot by Alec Bohm, but the Reds gave Abbott more than enough run support to record his third straight win and fourth straight winning decision. He's given up two earned runs or fewer in all five of his outings during that latter stretch, posting a 1.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB over his last 28 innings. Abbott will look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the Mets.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
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