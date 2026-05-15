Andrew Abbott News: Collects third win of 2026

Abbott (3-2) earned the win against the Guardians on Friday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out two across five innings.

Abbott limited the Guardians to just one run through five frames, and his Reds teammates scored enough runs for him to come away with the win, despite the team's bullpen yielding five runs across the eighth and ninth frames. Abbott had an 0-2 record with a 6.59 ERA and 1.78 WHIP (across 28.2 innings) through his first six starts of the season. In his four starts since, he has a 3-0 record with a 1.19 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 22.2 innings. He'll look to keep the good times going in his next start, which is slated for next week against the Phillies in Philadelphia.