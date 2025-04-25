Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Abbott News: Coughs up four runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 11:04pm

Abbott did not factor into the decision in Friday's 8-7 win over the Rockies. He allowed four runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four over four innings.

Abbott entered Friday's game having given up just two earned runs over his first 11 big-league innings this season. He started out nicely by retiring the side in the first, but he gave up a run on a bases-loaded walk in the second inning before yielding three more runs in the third, including a Jordan Beck solo homer. Abbott didn't make it into the fifth inning despite tossing 83 pitches (45 strikes) while generating eight whiffs. He's slated to make his next start at home against the Cardinals next week.

