Andrew Abbott News: Deals with traffic Wednesday

Abbott allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's spring start against Milwaukee.

Abbott labored early and required 69 pitches to get those 11 outs in his fourth Cactus League start and first since being tabbed to start Opening Day, March 26, against the Red Sox. After allowing a walk and three hits (including a two-run home run) in a 25-pitch first inning, he got into immediate trouble in the second when the first two batters singled. The lefty squelched the threat with a pick-off and double-play grounder. Abbott then had less eventful third and four innings.