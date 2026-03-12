Andrew Abbott News: Deals with traffic Wednesday
Abbott allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's spring start against Milwaukee.
Abbott labored early and required 69 pitches to get those 11 outs in his fourth Cactus League start and first since being tabbed to start Opening Day, March 26, against the Red Sox. After allowing a walk and three hits (including a two-run home run) in a 25-pitch first inning, he got into immediate trouble in the second when the first two batters singled. The lefty squelched the threat with a pick-off and double-play grounder. Abbott then had less eventful third and four innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3006 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30021 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams30 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30049 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions64 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More