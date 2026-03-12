Andrew Abbott headshot

Andrew Abbott News: Deals with traffic Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Abbott allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's spring start against Milwaukee.

Abbott labored early and required 69 pitches to get those 11 outs in his fourth Cactus League start and first since being tabbed to start Opening Day, March 26, against the Red Sox. After allowing a walk and three hits (including a two-run home run) in a 25-pitch first inning, he got into immediate trouble in the second when the first two batters singled. The lefty squelched the threat with a pick-off and double-play grounder. Abbott then had less eventful third and four innings.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More
