Andrew Abbott News: Dealt first loss since April
Abbott (4-3) picked up the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings during a 4-2 loss against the Mets. He struck out four.
Abbott broke his three-game winning streak with a loss in which he allowed solo shots to Juan Soto and Eric Wagaman in the first two innings. The lefty still pitched well overall and has given up two earned runs or fewer in six straight starts, but he didn't get much run support Wednesday. Abbott had an 0-2 record with a 6.59 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 28.2 innings through his first six starts of the season, but he's gone 4-1 with a 1.59 ERA in 34 innings over his past six outings. The 26-year-old is slated to make his next start at home against the Royals.
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