Andrew Abbott News: Escapes with no-decision Saturday

Abbott didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Twins, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw didn't have his best stuff, tossing just 52 of 97 pitches for strikes and managing only eight swinging strikes. Abbott left the mound headed for his third loss of the season, but the Reds were able to rally late to take him off the hook. He'll carry a 5.84 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB through 24.2 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home next weekend against the Tigers.