Andrew Abbott News: Favorite to win fifth starter job
Abbott appears to be the favorite to win the Reds' fifth starter job, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw has yet to in a major-league spring training game this season, but the Reds won't need a fifth starter right away so Abbott's incumbency advantage still weighs heavily. That said, his edge is pretty precarious. "If there's a hiccup -- even not just him but weather-wise -- it could derail that first day," manager Terry Francona said. Graham Ashcraft and Carson Spiers are also still vying for the job.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now