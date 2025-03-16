Andrew Abbott News: Favorite to win fifth starter job

Abbott appears to be the favorite to win the Reds' fifth starter job, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw has yet to in a major-league spring training game this season, but the Reds won't need a fifth starter right away so Abbott's incumbency advantage still weighs heavily. That said, his edge is pretty precarious. "If there's a hiccup -- even not just him but weather-wise -- it could derail that first day," manager Terry Francona said. Graham Ashcraft and Carson Spiers are also still vying for the job.