Andrew Abbott News: Favorite to win fifth starter's job?

Abbott appears to be the favorite to win the Reds' fifth starter job, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Abbott is the favorite to win the job despite not yet pitching in a major league spring training game this season, in part because the Reds don't need a fifth starter right away and because he has an incumbency advantage. That said, his edge is pretty precarious. "If there's a hiccup -- even not just him but weather-wise -- it could derail that first day," manager Terry Francona said.