Andrew Abbott News: Gets first loss since April
Abbott (4-3) picked up the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs (2 earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings during a 4-2 loss against the Mets. He struck out four.
Abbott broke his three-game winning streak with a loss where he allowed solo shots to Juan Soto and Eric Wagaman in the first two innings. The lefty pitched well, but did not get much run support on the mound today even through it was his sixth straight game giving up two earned runs or fewer. Abbott had an 0-2 record with a 6.59 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 28.2 innings through his first six starts of the season. In his six starts since, he has a 3-1 record with a 1.59 ERA over 34 innings. The 26-year-old is slated to make his next start at home against the Royals.
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