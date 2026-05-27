Andrew Abbott headshot

Andrew Abbott News: Gets first loss since April

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Abbott (4-3) picked up the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs (2 earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings during a 4-2 loss against the Mets. He struck out four.

Abbott broke his three-game winning streak with a loss where he allowed solo shots to Juan Soto and Eric Wagaman in the first two innings. The lefty pitched well, but did not get much run support on the mound today even through it was his sixth straight game giving up two earned runs or fewer. Abbott had an 0-2 record with a 6.59 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 28.2 innings through his first six starts of the season. In his six starts since, he has a 3-1 record with a 1.59 ERA over 34 innings. The 26-year-old is slated to make his next start at home against the Royals.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Mike Barner
12 days ago