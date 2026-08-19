Andrew Abbott News: Gets no help in Tuesday's loss
Abbott (6-8) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings as the Reds were downed 3-0 by the Cardinals. He struck out six.
The southpaw delivered his 11th quality start of the season on 98 pitches (68 strikes) in his best effort so far in August, tying his career high in QS in the process, but Cincinnati's offense couldn't solve Kyle Leahy and the St. Louis bullpen. Abbott has won just one of his last 10 starts, going 1-4 over that stretch with a 4.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 44:27 K:BB in 54.2 innings. He'll look to build on this performance in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Arizona.
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