Andrew Abbott News: Hit around in short outing

Abbott (0-2) took the loss Sunday against the Angels, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out one.

The left-hander was never quite able to find his footing, pitching just one scoreless inning on the afternoon. Sunday disrupted a three-start streak with at least five innings to open the new year for Abbott, who gave up a season-high eight knocks as well. Abbott owns a rocky 5.85 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB so far, and he'll also be trying to get into the win column for the first time this year in his next scheduled outing against the Twins.