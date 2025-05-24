Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Abbott headshot

Andrew Abbott News: Improves to 4-0

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Abbott (4-0) earned the win against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Abbott allowed a solo homer in the third inning but otherwise kept the Cubs in check despite inducing just five whiffs on 83 pitches. The southpaw has now given up more than one earned run only once in eight starts and has completed at least five innings in six of them. He'll take a stellar 1.77 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB over 40.2 innings into a road rematch with the Cubs next weekend.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
