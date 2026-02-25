Andrew Abbott News: Makes spring debut
Abbott allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two over two innings in Tuesday's spring start against Kansas City.
Abbott was pleased with his Cactus League debut, telling Mark Sheldon of MLB.com that he threw all five of his pitches and was encouraged by his efficiency (27 pitches, 17 strikes). The lone blemish was a two-out, two-run home run allowed to Josh Rojas. The left-hander is having a normal camp, which is a change from last season, when he didn't make his spring debut until March 18 due to recovery from a shoulder injury and opened the regular season on the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3006 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams15 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30034 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions49 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings68 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More