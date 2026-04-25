Andrew Abbott headshot

Andrew Abbott News: Mauled by Tigers in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Abbott came away with a no-decision in Friday's 9-8 win over Detroit, coughing up five runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Four of the six hots off the southpaw went for extra bases, including solo shots by Riley Greene in the second inning and Javier Baez in the third. It's the first time this season Abbott has served up multiple homers in the same game, but he's failed to complete five innings in three straight trips to the mound while surrendering a ghastly 16 runs (15 earned) in 11.2 frames over that stretch, He'll carry a 6.59 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB through 28.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Rockies.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Abbott See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 24
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago