Andrew Abbott News: Named Opening Day starter

The Reds announced Sunday that Abbott will start Opening Day against the Red Sox on March 26.

The left-hander had a breakout 2025 campaign, during which he posted a 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 149:43 K:BB across 166.1 innings during the regular season. He was always in the mix to start Opening Day, but Hunter Greene's elbow issues left Abbott as the obvious answer to take the ball first for Cincinnati in 2026.